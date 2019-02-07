Parkland dad Andrew Pollack accused of threatening former school security guard

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense altercation has sent ripples through the Parkland community after, court documents say, witnesses saw the father of one of the victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School threaten the man who was the security guard on the day of the massacre.

According to the court documents, Andrew Pollack approached Andrew Medina as the latter was coaching a baseball game at Pine Trails Park, located about a mile from the school, at around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

The documents state Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow Pollack in the shooting, told Medina, “Do you know who I am? Do you know who I am? I’m not through with you yet.”

The documents, filed by Medina’s attorney, go on to say Pollack then screamed at the general public at the park, “How can you have this piece of [expletive] out here?”

The documents also state Pollack’s comments were meant to be menacing.

However, Pollack’s attorney indicated his client means no physical hard toward Medina, but he added his client also believes the former campus security deserves to face justice because Medina said he saw shooter Nikolas Cruz enter Building 12 before the shooting took place but did not issue a Code Red.

Prior to the shooting, Medina had faced sexual harassment allegations from girls at the school, including Meadow Pollack. He was placed on a three-day suspension.

Medina is no longer employed at the school. A hearing for his protective order has been scheduled for next Wednesday, the day before the one-year anniversary of the massacre.

Pollack has been one of the more active of the Parkland parents. He has set himself apart in some ways, including emphasizing school safety rather than focusing on gun control.

Before he ended his term, Florida Gov. Rick Scott appointed Pollack on the state’s board of education, but that appointment was rescinded by incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis.

