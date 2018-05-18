Parkland community reacts to Texas high school shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The school shooting in Texas Friday morning hit particularly close to home for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who themselves were victims of gun violence just three short months ago.

Back on Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz entered Stoneman Douglas and opened fire, ultimately killing 17 people.

According to authorities in Texas, eight to 10 more lives, most of them students, were taken at Santa Fe High School. At this point, two suspects believed to be students have been taken into custody.

Parents and students in the Parkland community posted their reactions on Twitter.

This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything. Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 18, 2018

To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018

Since the Parkland school shooting, students all over the country have voiced their need for change with the Never Again movement.

March for our Lives rallies were held all over the world in response to the Feb. 14 shooting. However, according to CNN, there has already been 22 school shootings this year, where someone was injured or killed.

7News caught up with some students outside Stoneman Douglas who said they could not believe the news.

“I believe it ’cause I know it’s gonna take forever for it to change,” said John Sanchez. “That’s the government that we live in, man.”

“Shocked. It’s crazy. Like, this just happened to our school, and now it’s happening to another school,” said Carter Cooper. “This shouldn’t happen as often as it does.”

