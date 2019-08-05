Parkland community reacts to El Paso, Dayton mass shootings

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland community spoke out about the heartbreaking bond they now share with the residents of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the aftermath of two mass shootings that claimed 31 lives.

Parkland residents and officials said they felt a whole range of emotions upon first learning about the tragedies, which unfolded about 13 hours apart over the weekend.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky, who was serving during the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman High School, had some words of advice for those directly affected by the latest mass shootings, particularly public officials.

“Deep breaths, make sure they get some sleep. You can’t lead if you’re not also taking care of yourselves,” she said. “Show up for your community, just be there. Let your residents know that you’re gonna be available, you’re there as they need you and that you’re all in this together.”

Hunschofsky said she’s had a chance to reach out to the mayors of El Paso and Dayton.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.