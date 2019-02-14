Parkland community gathers outside MSD to honor victims on 1-year anniversary

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students, teachers, parents and community leaders came together in Parkland on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to honor the 17 lives lost.

It was one year ago today when evil would overcome on a holiday meant to celebrate love.

Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Jaime Guttenberg, Martin Duque, Gina Moltato, Nicholas Dworet, Helena Ramsay, Luke Hoyer, Peter Wang, Joaquin Oliver, Cara Loughran, Meadow Pollack, Aaron Feis, Alaina Petty, Chris Hixon, Scott Beigel, and Carmen Schentrup.

Sons, daughters, best friends and mentors — 17 young lives cut tragically short.

For families, friends, and survivors, the nightmare that never ends began that day in building 12.

“I just remember seeing streaks of blood and it just seemed like a war scene,” Parkland shooting survivor Isabella Reisch said. “There was a teddy bear covered in blood.”

Now covered in posters, the building’s walls house the memories.

“It’s getting difficult because all of that does come back up,” said survivor Kimberly Krawczyk, “where we were, what happened.”

“I still won’t leave the classroom to use the bathroom or anything,” Reisch said. “I’m still afraid to go in crowds and stuff.”

It’s been 365 days of hurting, grieving and powerful calls for change to gun laws.

“It’s been an absolute roller coaster, but I think essentially from that day onward,” survivor David Hogg said, “the reason why I went on and spoke so early on was because for the first time in my life leading up to that point, I felt emotions.”

The anniversary will be a day to remember why they are fighting.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie shared a message for parents, Wednesday.

“Today is a day that we are calling a day of service of love to honor the victims,” Runcie said. “This day will be committed to service and love in all of our schools and across the county.”

Runcie visited MSD on Thursday to honor the victims.

“My goal each and every day is to make our district safer than it was yesterday, and anything that we can learn that will help us toward that goal, I welcome that,” he said.

He also expressed optimism, calling for people to celebrate the possibilities of what can come through love and support.

But for some survivors, it will be hard to let in light on a dark day.

“You have to keep you friends close and your family close, and like always, remind them that you love them,” Reisch said.

“I don’t think that you ever move on from something like this,” Krawczyk added. “It’s gonna be a part of me and some of the kids I was with forever.”

Flags were at half-staff outside of the Broward County School Board building on Thursday morning to honor the victims.

The school had a non-academic school day with heightened security, restricted movement on campus and the majority of after-school activities cancelled.

Parents were urged to talk to their kids about not walking out.

The school hosted several service projects throughout the day, including a breakfast for first responders and packing meals for impoverished children.

“On days like today, it doesn’t have to be so sad as it is more inspiring,” said parent Tracey Larson, who paid respects at the memorial.

One student chose not to go inside the school but reflected outside with the community.

“I just kind of want to be able to be with my friends and family and loved ones and teachers outside of school, at the park or wherever, so as a community we can heal together” said the student.

Attendance was scarce at the school on Thursday, as students, teachers and staff were given the option of spending the day how they wanted to.

Mothers of two victims from the tragedy spoke across the street from the school.

Linda Beigel Schulman, Scott Beigel’s mother, flew down from New York. She said, “I’d say to my son: I need you to look and to see how many people you touched, how many people love you, how I’m really sorry our private lives are now open to the public. I do apologize to you for that, but I want you to understand that with every breath I have, and as much as I love you and as much as I miss you, we’re going to make a change, and you’re going to be with me, and we’re going to do it together.”

“We never want to see those words, ‘It’s just another mass shooting,’ because there’s no such thing as just another mass shooting,” Schulman added. “Trust me, I know firsthand.”

Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa Alhadeff’s mother said, “It felt like any other day, but this day is one year ago when Alyssa was brutally shot down and taken from our hearts, and it is very painful, but I continue to be Alyssa’s voice and fight for Alyssa and fight for change.”

Schools across Broward County held a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

Schools in Miami-Dade County also recognized the moment of silence for the Parkland victims.

7SkyForce HD hovered above Miami Lakes Middle School where hundreds of students formed a human peace sign before paying homage to the victims.

