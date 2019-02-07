Parkland Cares donates $34,000 to thrift store in Margate

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Parkland Cares presented a check for $34,000 to a thrift store in Margate after a trailer filled with donated merchandise was stolen.

The nonprofit matched the amount Tomorrow’s Rainbow Thrift and Gift Store received in public donations, Thursday.

Abby Mosher, founder of the thrift store, said she is thankful for the donation, especially after having their trailer stolen back in December.

“Parkland Cares heard about that and knew the work that we were doing, not only on behalf of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, but as well as other grieving families in our community, and came to our rescue offering a matching grant,” Mosher said.

“Every time we help a family, we help the community,” added Bob Resciniti, with the Healing Hearts Foundation. “It helps our broken heart. It helps us heal.”

The stolen trailer was eventually found, but the donated items inside were either missing or damaged.

The nonprofit store helps support those in need and children who have lost a loved one.

