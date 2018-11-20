Parkland BSO Captain turns in resignation to Sheriff

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office captain for the Parkland district has resigned from her position.

BSO Captain Jan Jordan filed her resignation papers and informed Sheriff Scott Israel Monday night of her decision. The resignation is effective immediately.

In addition, BSO Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on restrictive administrative duty, pending the outcome of a review of his response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14.

Jordan’s resignation comes on the heels of the several public safety commission meetings held about the shooting that left 17 victims deceased.

Parents and officials have been suggesting recommendations when it comes to school and gun safety.

