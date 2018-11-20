Parkland BSO Captain turns in resignation; sergeant under investigation

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office captain for the Parkland district has resigned from her position.

BSO Captain Jan Jordan filed her resignation papers and informed Sheriff Scott Israel Monday night of her decision. The resignation was effective immediately.

According to other deputies, Jordan was overwhelmed the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre and never attempted to confront the gunman.

In addition, BSO Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on restrictive administrative duty in Cooper City, pending the outcome of a review of his response to the shooting.

Miller is accused of parking near the school for 10 minutes, although he heard the gunshots.

Jordan’s resignation comes on the heels of the several public safety commission meetings held about the shooting that left 17 victims dead.

She will likely receive a full benefits package at Israel’s discretion.

Parents and officials have been suggesting recommendations when it comes to school and gun safety.

Israel told the MSD Commission that he will take action against any deputy who chose inaction during the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.