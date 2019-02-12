Parkland and Coral Springs recognized by Broward Commission

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The communities of Parkland and Coral Springs were recognized today during a meeting of the Broward County Commission, and with it, a message to stay “MSD Strong.”

The meeting started with a reading of all 17 names of the people killed during last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It was followed by a 17-second moment of silence, the commission’s way of honoring the lives lost.

Among the special guests were leaders from Parkland and Coral Springs.

The city leaders had a message for the community as the one-year anniversary of the shooting nears.

Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joy Carter said, “We care. We care, and we feel right along with them.”

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said, “There’s a lot of trauma in the community, and everyone should just take a breath, take it easy on themselves, take it easy on one another.”

7News also learned about a new art project that is headed to the area.

Five large-scale public art pieces will be built as a way to inspire healing.

