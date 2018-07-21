Parking garage at Sawgrass Mills Mall locked down after strong-arm robbery

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have locked down a parking garage at Sawgrass Mills Mall after a person was targeted by robbers.

Sunrise Police responded to the shopping center Saturday night.

Officials said the victim was robbed outside of the Parking Garage 1.

Police closed the parking lot and set up a perimeter where the subject may be contained.

Officials have not specified whether the victim sustained any injuries.

