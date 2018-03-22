Parents to sue Florida school district after bullied 12-year-old daughter commits suicide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) — The parents of a north Florida girl who committed suicide due to bullying say they plan to sue the school district.

According to WFTS, the parents of 12-year-old Gabriella “Gabbie” Green said they want school officials to “be held responsible, ultimately, for what they’ve allowed.”

Gabbie’s parents said the school failed to act when it came to stopping the bullying.

The Greens notified the school district earlier this month of their intent to sue, saying in a letter to the school board that their daughter “was the victim of persistent bullying,” and that the behavior “went unpunished, unreported, or was promulgated.”

Gabbie committed suicide in early January, when she hanged herself.

Two 12-year-old classmates had been charged with cyberstalking Gabbie before her death. Police say that the cyberstalking wasn’t the sole cause of Gabbie’s death, but that it was going on at the time.

The accused girl told officers she intended to cause problems between Gabbie and another child and made derogatory comments verbally and electronically, a police report said.

“Her actions consisted of starting rumors of the victim having sexually transmitted diseases, vulgar name-calling … and threats to ‘expose’ personal and sensitive details of the victim’s life.” The suspect deleted messages upon learning of the death, police said.

The accused boy said Gabbie texted him to say she was having a bad day and had attempted to hang herself and had marks on her neck, police said. During a video chat, she discussed taking her life, and the boy said something to the effect of, “If you’re going to do it, just do it,” and ended the call.

He said he regretted that comment and tried to message her, but did not receive a response, police said. The student did not reach out to any adults or authorities.

The Bay County School District told ABC News in a statement that it is “so very sorry for the tragic loss suffered by the Green family.”

