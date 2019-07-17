Parents sue West Palm Beach funeral home after picture of dead daughter is posted on social media

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple is suing a West Palm Beach funeral home after, they said, an employee posted a picture of their deceased daughter on social media.

Deanna Washington and Jessie Jones said they have not been able to catch a break following the death of their 27-year-old daughter Jakiel Jones.

“It’s hard. I still go to the graveyard everyday and sit with my baby,” said Deanna Washington, Jones’ mother.

During a Wednesday press conference, the family said they hired the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home to handle the arrangements following the death of their daughter in January.

On the day of the funeral, according to court documents, an employee at the funeral home took a picture of Jones, which ended up on social media.

“Our daughter had not been buried yet, and that there’s a photo circling around,” said Jones.

Jones’ parents said their daughter’s body had not been prepared for the service when the picture was taken.

“My baby was partially clothed on a mortuary slab with her hair pulled back. Her body had not been prepped for us or anyone else to view,” said Washington.

Jones was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 and suffered severe injuries that were exposed in the picture, her mother said.

“We hired this funeral home to help us through this process. Instead, they violated our trust,” said Washington.

The family is now taking legal action against the funeral home and is hoping no other family goes through their situation.

7News reached out to the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home and stopped by their office near North Australian Avenue but have yet to hear back.

