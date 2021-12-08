HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents and guardians have responded to Mater Lakes Academy in Hialeah to pick up students after a threat was reportedly made toward the school.

7SkyForce hovered over the charter school, located at 17300 NW 87th Ave., Wednesday morning where a long line of parents could be seen waiting outside.

Police officers have responded to the campus and are investigating.

