HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents and guardians headed to Mater Lakes Academy in Hialeah to pick up students after a threat was made toward the school that was later deemed non-credible.

7SkyForce hovered over the charter school, located at 17300 NW 87th Ave., Wednesday morning where a long line of parents could be seen waiting outside.

“Supposedly it was a hoax at school, some type of threat so I just came to pick him up,” said parent Michael Gonzalez. “I didn’t feel comfortable with him being at school with everything that’s going on.”

Text messages were being circulated like one reading in part, “my cousin got sent I [sic] text and I’m not joking like this is serios [sic] but she got it in the middle of he [sic] night and it said ‘if you wanna live don’t come tomorrow’ my mom is keeping me and my sister at home if there is someone be careful.”

It was later posted on social media with the caption, “school shooting threat at mia. stay home!!”

Another message read, “The school and Police are aware of a Threat a student made to other students in the baseball team about lives he is willing to take today.”

In a letter to parents Wednesday morning, Mater Lakes officials said a non-credible threat was investigated by police but students and staff are safe. “There is no need to pick up students early, the school day continues as normal. There will be no disruption to dismissal.”

Extra police presence is at the school as a precaution.

A second non-credible threat was investigated on Thursday in Broward County.

There were rumors circulating the threat was related to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office determined the social media post in question came from someone out of state and had no connection to any school in the county.

Students who are caught making a threat towards a school will face charges.

“It’s crazy that it’s happening, you know?” said Gonzalez. “I guess these kids, they hear other kids doing it and they want to do it, they don’t know the severity of it, the consequences. Things need to change.”

School officials have asked parents to remind their children that threats against a school are not a joke but are a felony charge.

