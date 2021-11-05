MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and family members are pleading for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been missing out of Miramar for months.

Police said 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez has been logging into her social media accounts, but her family has not been able to locate her for about seven weeks.

They said they believe she is OK to some degree, but want to ensure she is safe.

Gonzalez reportedly went to school and never returned home.

“Victoria, if you’re watching me, I love you,” said her father, Enrique Gonzalez. “Give me a call.”

“It’s not the same without you,” said her mother, Sophia Gonzalez. “We miss your smile, your eyes, your joy, your sparkle. You bring joy to the home.”

Police are urging Victoria or anyone who knows where she is to let police and her family know.

If you have any information on Victoria’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

