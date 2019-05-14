Parents pick up children from NW Miami-Dade middle school early after power goes out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some parents came to pick up their children early from a Northwest Miami-Dade middle school after the electricity went out.

The power went out late Tuesday morning, just after classes began at Madison Middle, near Northwest 35th Avenue and 87th Street.

A mother who came to pick up her child said she didn’t feel the environment was safe.

“I didn’t want her in those conditions, where they’re all stuffed in the auditorium,” the mother said. “It’s hot. Everyone has to eat at the same time. It’s unbearable conditions.”

The students who remained at school were all temporarily moved while Florida Power and Light crews restored power.

The school said the power took a few hours to come back on.

