Parents outraged after dad allegedly retrieves loaded gun from 3rd-grader’s backpack

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is reeling, one day after, officials said, the father of a third-grader came to his son’s school in Southwest Miami-Dade to retrieve a loaded gun that he had forgotten to remove from the child’s backpack, leading to his arrest.

Fifty-three-year-old Ramon Nuiry was not happy to see a 7News crew when he bonded out of jail, early Friday morning.

“Get the [expletive] out of face,” he said.

Concerned parents at Kendale Elementary School sounded off on Nuiry, calling his actions unacceptable.

“I think that’s just insane,” said Betty Exposito.

Exposito said she didn’t even bring her children to school on Friday.

“It’s just unreal to me that anybody would put a gun in their child’s book bag,” she said.

But that’s exactly what, police said, Nuiry did on Thursday morning.

When he dropped his 8-year-old son at school, police said a loaded handgun went in with the third-grader.

Investigators said Nuiry came back to the school at around 9 a.m. They said he went to the office and asked to speak to his son.

Police said he then removed the gun from the child’s backpack.

A parent witnessed the exchange and reported what happened.

School officials said Nuiry returned to the school after classes ended to pick up his son, only to find police officers waiting for him.

Police said they found the gun in Nuiry’s car. They arrested Nuiry and charged him with having a firearm on school grounds.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Executive Director John J. Schuster issued a statement that read in part, “The actions of this irresponsible parent who would risk the safety and security of children and others by storing a weapon in his child’s book bag are abhorrent and reckless.”

Parents at Kendale Elementary couldn’t agree more.

“You don’t know what to expect anymore,” said a mother.

“Knowing that that did happen, I’m pretty surprised,” said parent Brian Finkelstein.

“I feel that you have to pay for these situations, in the sense that he no longer belongs here,” said Exposito.

“I do think that parents with small children should have some type of safety precaution or measures in their home to make sure that their kid cannot have access to their weapon, because that could be a dangerous situation,” said Finkelstein.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.

Nuiry is due in court May 4.

