Parents of teen allegedly raped by gym teacher sue Miami-Dade School Board

MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a teenage girl who said she was raped by her former gym teacher have filed a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade School Board.

Attorneys for the girl’s family held a news conference in front of the school board building in Miami, Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit accuses school leaders of not protecting the Brownsville Middle School student from physical education teacher Wendell Nibbs.

Nibbs was arrested on Nov. 30, 2017 and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child 12 years of age or older but less than 18.

Attorneys for the victim said this wasn’t the first complaint against Nibbs, who was 51 at the time of his arrest. His file, they said, reveals years of allegations of sexual misconduct from other students and even a teacher.

“Each and every time one of those allegations was made, the school board did a very cursory, superficial investigation into Wendell Nibbs, absolved him of any wrongdoing and ignored the victims in those cases until our client was raped several years later,” said attorney Pedro Echarte.

The victim’s mother, who not identified or showed her face on camera, said the school board needs to take accountability.

“Why? Why didn’t they do anything when allegations were brought to them?” she said.

In response to the lawsuit, Miami-Dade School Board spokesperson Jackie Calzadilla released a statement that read in part, “All allegations are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. This individual is no longer employed with our school district. Since there is pending litigation, we cannot provide further comment.”

The teen’s attorneys said they have two other clients preparing to file a lawsuit against the school board.

