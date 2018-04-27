Parents of Parkland victim, Broward School insurance clash over insurance payments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas is butting heads with Broward County Schools’ insurance company.

The district’s insurance company said there is a liability cap on the amount that they can give out to the victims. The company said this is one incident with many victims, so there is a $300,000 cap to give to everyone involved.

However, the family of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the shooting, and their attorneys said the school should be held to a higher standard because the school missed opportunities when it came to stopping accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Lawyers said the school board was negligent, and the lives of the 17 victims are worth more than the $300,000.

Joaquin’s family said none of this is about the cap limitation. Instead, it’s about the 17 victims and how the shooting could have been prevented.

“When I get home, I have an empty room that belonged to Joaquin,” said Joaquin’s father Manuel Oliver. “I have to see it every night, and two nights ago, I spent the night in my kids’ room, so I can feel closer to him. It could happen to anybody — tonight and tomorrow and next week, and no compensation is going to pay for that suffering.”

Attorneys said they are willing to take this to trial to see if the lives are worth more than $300,000.

