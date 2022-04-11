FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents and family of Parkland shooting victims are reacting to new gun regulations.

Manuel Oliver, along with other parents, were in Washington D.C. for the president’s remarks Monday afternoon.

Confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz’s jury selection for the penalty trial is currently underway in the Broward County courthouse.

7News spoke with Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina Montalto, was one of the victims tragically killed in the shooting. He said the parents support what they’re seeing from the president, but they have other ideas that they would like implemented on a federal level.

Ghost guns have been traceless up until now, and have been dangerous for that reason.

Montalto said he feels like this is bipartisan. Whatever side you fall on, this is something that they can support.

“We’re happy to see the Biden administration continue positive steps towards preventing anyone from dying from gun violence,” said Montalto. “We believe that something that helps prevent the production of 3-D printing guns at home, weapons that could potentially defeat the security we’ve put in place at many of our schools and many of our public places, of course we want to prevent that.”

Montalto also said he would like to see next the “red flag laws,” which gives family members and law enforcement agencies the ability to remove weapons from people who are showing signs of being a danger to themselves and to others. He would like to see that go national.

