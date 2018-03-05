Parents of Parkland shooting victims call for gun safety legislation

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Grieving parents returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to ask for action from Florida lawmakers on gun safety.

Parents of students who were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting spoke out on school grounds, Monday morning, in support of Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s proposals to change the state’s gun laws.

Speakers at the news conference called for state legislators to make common sense gun laws.

“There are 17 families who had a tragic loss,” said Fred Guttenberg, the father of shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, as he held a photo of his daughter. “We all grieve in our own way, but I can tell you we are all standing here today. We are unified. We are together. We want to see common sense reforms.”

Parents announced the creation of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission.

Among the platforms the commission is pursuing is to enhance safety and security at school, to keep guns away from those who pose a risk to themselves or others and to approve access to mental health resources for at-risk youth.

Twenty-five experts flew in from cities like Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles to speak to the commission, Monday morning. Their goal is to create guidelines and best practices so a massacre like the Parkland school shooting doesn’t happen again.

Guttenberg said there’s more work to be done, including gun control, but he is aware there’s only so much they can do in Florida. “We accept the fact that it is right now the minimally acceptable effort that you can get past in Florida; that’s just right now the way it is,” he said.

Some Marjory Stoneman parents will head to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to meet with lawmakers on a national level as they try to push their platforms to make schools safer and to push for gun reform.

