PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a teenager who went missing from her Pembroke Pines home last week are speaking out for the first time since their daughter’s disappearance.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 15-year-old Sanura Domond left her home along Southwest 67th Terrace at 8 a.m. on June 15.

“The child is classified as endangered because there are some circumstances that are non-typical that has raised some concern,” Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner said. “The circumstances are we don’t know exactly who the child is with, and we believe that the child has suspended all social media activity and all digital data, which has raised some alarm, not only for her parents but the investigators working this case.”

Police said Coralie Adderly, her mother, spoke to the 15-year-old during the day to ask where she was, but detectives said the teenager hung up the phone. No one has heard from the teenager since, according to police.

Detectives also said someone had spotted Sanura later that day at a Chevron gas station in Lauderdale Lakes leaving with a man in a car.

“We’ve been crying,” Adderly said. “It just feels like a nightmare. I’m waking up to a nightmare every day. Sanura, we love you. Please, come home. Whatever it is, we’ll talk about it. We just want to work– just come home.”

The 15-year-old is described as wearing braces, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Police said she does not suffer from any medical or mental issues.

“The only thing I want and that I need is for you to come home safe and sound,” Gutemberg Domond, Sanura’s father, said. “If you’re the person who’s holding my kid, please do the right thing as a responsible adult and drop her off at the police department. You tell her to come home.”

The family said they have done everything in their power, including posting fliers throughout South Florida, to help locate their missing daughter.

“Anybody sees anything, please, please, please, please, please, I beg, please just do the right thing,” Domond said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

