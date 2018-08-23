Parents of missing 6-year-old say she was placed on wrong bus

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The parents of a 6-year-old girl who went missing told 7News that school officials put her on the wrong bus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found 6-year-old Leshaon Watt at a Tamarac daycare center hours after she was reported missing by her parents, Thursday afternoon.

The family said they were unable to find Leshaon during the after school pickup around 3:30 p.m.

According to Leshaon’s parents, a teacher put her on a van that was scheduled to take the children to a daycare. She usually takes a regular school bus after school.

The daycare Leshaon was found at, Children’s Paradise Learning Center along North Pine Island Road, is relatively close to her school.

She’s said to be OK.

