Parents of missing 6-year-old say she was mistakenly placed on bus

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The parents of a 6-year-old girl who went missing told 7News that school officials mistakenly put her on a bus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found 6-year-old Leshaon Watt at a Tamarac daycare center hours after she was reported missing by her parents, Thursday afternoon.

The family said they were unable to find Leshaon during the after school pickup at Challenger Elementary School around 3:30 p.m.

“When I first heard it, I was terrified because of all the stuff going on right now,” said Leshaon’s father Nate Osborne. “I’m just happy we found her at the end of the day.”

According to Leshaon’s mother Marie Muller, a teacher put her on a van that was scheduled to take the children to a daycare. She sometimes takes a regular school bus after school.

The daycare Leshaon was found at, Children’s Paradise Learning Center along North Pine Island Road, is relatively close to her school.

“The teacher put me on the bus, but I need to go to the bus tomorrow, not today,” Leshaon said.

BSO used several resources to find the missing child including K9 officers, helicopters and going door-to-door.

Officials said they called multiple daycare centers, which is how they were able to locate Leshaon.

Leshaon was at the daycare center for about an hour. “I ate, I played and that’s it,” she said.

Muller confessed she was terrified of losing her child.

“I was scared, seriously. I was scared because I watch too much TV,” Muller said. “I know it’s easy to kidnap children with Amber Alert. I was scared, but I am glad she is back.”

7News has reached out to the Broward County School District for a comment, but we have not gotten a response as yet.

The 6-year-old is now safe at home.

