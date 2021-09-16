NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — The parents of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito issued a public plea to the parents of her boyfriend for information on their daughter’s whereabouts.

Petito’s family issued a statement through their lawyer, Thursday, urging the parents of Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, to help them find their daughter.

“We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong,” the statement read. “We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.”

Petito’s family said they believe Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, “know the location where Brian left Gabby.”

“We beg you to tell us,” Petito’s family said. “As a parent how can could you let us go through this pain and not help us.”

The letter goes on to recount how Petito lived with Luandrie’s parents for over a year and how they were ecstatic when the young couple got engaged.

“Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place,” Petito’s parents wrote.

“All we want is for Gabby to come home, please help us make that happen,” the letter ends, signed by the names of Petito’s parents and step-parents.

Petito’s parents said they last heard from her on Aug. 25. They later reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie before she disappeared.

The pair left Florida together and went to New York before traveling to visit states out west. However, police in North Port said Laundrie returned on Sept. 1, without Petito.

He is considered a person of interest in the case.

The full letter from Petito’s family can be read below.

