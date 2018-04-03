Parents of bridge collapse victim file lawsuit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of an Florida International University freshman who was killed in last month’s bridge collapse filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against several companies involved in the tragedy.

Orlando and Gina Duran, whose daughter Alexa was driving her SUV when the bridge unexpectedly collapsed on top of her vehicle, filed a 75 page complaint against nine defendants.

Richard Humble, a passenger in her vehicle, survived the March 15 tragedy. On Monday, Humble filed his own lawsuit against FIGG Bridge Engineers, Munilla Construction Management, and several other companies involved in the construction of the bridge.

