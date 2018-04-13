Parents file lawsuit against Miccosukee Indian Tribe, accuse them of kidnapping newborn baby

(WSVN) - Parents have filed a lawsuit against the Miccosukee Indian Tribe after they accuse the tribe of kidnapping their newborn baby.

Justin Johnson and Rebecca Sanders said the situation has been traumatic, and that the civil lawsuit accuses the tribe officials with false imprisonment, conspiracy and defamation.

Baptist Hospital, where the child was taken, is also being named in the suit.

The parents told police the baby’s grandmother proposed an idea to the tribe to keep the child out of Johnson’s life. The tribe then granted the order.

On March 18, the baby was taken by tribal police and then returned to the parents days later following public outcry and a demand from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.