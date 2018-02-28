Parents escort Stoneman Douglas students to campus for their first day back

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are remaining Parkland Strong as they brought students back to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for their first day of school since the shooting.

Concerned parents who chose to keep their children enrolled at Stoneman Douglas High still have the 17 lives lost in their thoughts.

“My mind is on those 17 moms and dads who lost their kids,” said a parent.

Classes are now underway at Stoneman Douglas, two weeks since the deadly shooting on campus.

Parents said they are on high alert. “I’m so nervous dropping him off this morning, and he’s nervous as well,” said another parent. “We can’t fix what happened, but we can fix moving forward.”

Dozens of parents could be seen personally escorting their children to school, Wednesday morning.

“She usually rides with my neighbor, but today is different, way different,” a mother said.

Parents who lost their children in the shooting were also on hand for the first day of class.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter Meadow was one of the 17 victims who died in the massacre. Pollack told 7News that he wanted to show other parents his support by showing up.

“It stops with me, and I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through,” he said.

As parents get used to their children going back to school, they hope a sense of normalcy will come with it. “Hopefully they’ll have a good day, a good week, and mentally, going forward, they will be all right,” a parent said. “That’s all we can hope for, and she’s safe.”

School leaders are doing their best to help students transition back to a normal day of schooling by scheduling half days on Wednesday through Friday.

