Parents describe effects of M-DCPS cyberattack on their children

MIAMI (WSVN) - The first three days of virtual classes for students in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system can be described as a nightmare for parents and students, as the district continues to be targeted by cyberattacks.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual school is the only option for students to attend school, so they expected all of the issues to be resolved by the third day.

“After day one, I can understand issues happening,” Seth Rios, a parent, said. “You know, first day, everything’s coming online, but day two and now day three, and it’s still becoming a complication, and the children are starting to get restless with the complications.”

While some students have logged into the system, others have not. The system has been inconsistent since the start of the school year, and it has been stressful for families who thought there would not be this many technical difficulties during the first week of school.

M-DCPS officials blame the problem on an issue with a third-party server, and on Tuesday, they revealed that cyberattacks occurred on both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, school officials said the attacks had not stopped, and parents are frustrated.

Parents said they want better directions, such as if they should be printing out worksheets, and they are wondering if the district has a backup plan. They also credited the teachers that have shifted to other systems, such as Zoom.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.