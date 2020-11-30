Parent located after child found wandering alone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a parent of a child who was found wandering alone in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted out a picture of the child, found along the 700 block of Euclid Avenue, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Monday.

Just after 2:45 p.m., police gave an update that one of the child’s parents had been located and transported to the police station.

UPDATE: A parent has been located and is being transported to the police station. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified and will also be responding. Our investigation is ongoing. We thank the community and our media partners for their efforts. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 30, 2020

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently responding to the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

