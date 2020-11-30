Parent located after child found wandering alone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a parent of a child who was found wandering alone in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted out a picture of the child, found along the 700 block of Euclid Avenue, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Monday.

Just after 2:45 p.m., police gave an update that one of the child’s parents had been located and transported to the police station.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently responding to the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

