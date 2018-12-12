Paralyzed FIU student uses exoskeleton to cross stage for graduation

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One Florida International University graduate took a walk to remember as he accepted his college degree over the weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old engineering student Aldo Amenta was left paralyzed after a car accident in 2015.

However, Sunday, Amenta was greeted with a roar of applause after he used a special exoskeleton to walk across the stage and accept his degree.

In 2015, Aldo Amenta lost his ability to walk in a diving accident. Today he defied all odds, and walked across the stage using an exoskeleton to retrieve his diploma. #WorldsAhead #FIUgrad pic.twitter.com/H3RA6LAKPw — FIU (@FIU) December 10, 2018

Amenta said the monumental moment was accomplished with perseverance.

“In order to accomplish this, it’s very important to be perseverance,” Amenta said. “It doesn’t matter how hard you think things are going to be, or maybe you think that it is impossible for you to make it, but you’ll find people that are willing to help you.”

Amenta received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and plans on continuing his education to earn his Masters.

