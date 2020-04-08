Paper unemployment application distributions underway at 26 Miami-Dade libraries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents who have not been able to get access to a physical unemployment application can now pick them up at 26 libraries across Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Public Library System began distributing the applications at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a line forming outside of the Hispanic Branch Library long before dawn.

Juan Fuentes said he was laid off over a month ago and has been trying to file for unemployment.

“I’m retired but the check that they give me is for my rent, my phone and my cable. I gotta work part-time,” he said.

But like so many others, Fuentes has faced difficulties accessing the online system.

“It’s busy online. I cannot do it,” Fuentes said.

Those working at the sites said they are seeing many people who don’t have access to a printer.

“What’s evident is people don’t have a printer at home, so it’s this erroneous assumption that just because you can download a form you can print it out,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

“We’re printing hundreds of thousands of these claim forms,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Those who stopped by the Hispanic Branch Library first walked up to get their applications, but soon after only had to drive up to the entrance to get handed the application.

The applications are available in English, Spanish and Creole and are being offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.

Once the applications are filled out at home, applicants can drop them off at a library book drop-off bin or any CareerSource South Florida location.

“Every evening, boxes will be escorted by police to CareerSource South Florida offices,” Gimenez said. “From there, trained staff will send the applications overnight to the state to expedite the processing of these unemployment claims.”

“We realize that the state has failed our residents when it comes to getting unemployment benefits out,” said Higgins, “And that’s why we are here to at least help with paper applications.”

Remember, if you have access to a printer, you can print out the application at home by clicking here.

FedEx stores across Florida are also proving free unemployment application printing and mailing services.

