Pantry of Broward hosts another food distribution event to help 600 families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many people who are out of a job are now waiting in lines across South Florida for necessities such as groceries. Families are able to have food in their pantries for a few days thanks to the ongoing generosity being offered by other members and organizations in the community.

On Thursday, the Pantry of Broward, located at 610 N.W. 3rd Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, hosted another food distribution event shortly after 8 a.m.

Drivers were separated into two lines once they entered the venue, and bags of fresh food was placed into their open trunks.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a line of cars could be seen stretching over a block long.

The event is set to provide food for at least 600 families.

“The face of the people now that need food doesn’t look like what it did a few months ago,” said Pantry of Broward CEO Maureen Luna. “A few months ago, someone who needed food traditionally would have been out of work for a long time, may have been struggling to get back on their feet from a life circumstance. What we’re seeing now are people like you and I who are pulling up — all walks of life — who need help. They recently have been laid off, they didn’t have much in savings, they’re not sure where their next check is coming from, and if they can get some food to help them through these next few weeks, then that will be what allows their funds to be used for, maybe, rent or utilities or things like that.”

The families affected by the coronavirus outbreak have several other financial obligations, so these aim to help in at least one important area — food.

“The boxes that we make are made for them to go at least a week and a half or two weeks,” said Luna. “That’s why we’re distributing every week, and as you know, there are multiple locations in and around town that are doing this as well. We’ve seen that while some may visit us, they’ll visit the others and it will get them through to the next one that we have. We build with a good seven to 10-day lead plan on it.”

In addition to bags of food, organizers will also be distributing meals to children under the age of 18.

For those that need food but do not have a car, organizers have been allowing persons to walk-up all while observing social distancing.

The event will continue until 11:30 a.m.

For a full list of food distributions across South Florida, click here.

