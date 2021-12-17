FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pantry of Broward is helping grandparents spread holiday cheer this Christmas.

They were able to get free gifts for their grandkids.

The Pantry of Broward invited grandparents to their warehouse to pick out presents for their young loved ones.

Volunteers even wrapped the gifts at the event.

“I’m very thankful for the staff and this pantry for helping me out with this Christmas because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have much to give the kids,” said grandparent Lisa Cooper. “Thank you to Panty of Broward and their staff, and I love you all.”

Every holiday season, the Pantry of Broward helps grandparents across Broward County who are legally raising their grandchildren through their Secret Santa program.

The program relies solely on the support of private donors.

