Panel will decide how to distribute Stoneman Douglas shooting donations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over $2 million has been raised for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims, and a panel is expected to decide how to distribute the funds.

The National Center for Victims of Crime will be in charge of distributing the millions of dollars raised on GoFundMe following the shooting. The money is expected to go into a centralized fund, and a local committee will soon be formed to help properly distribute the funds.

First, officials said the victims’ families will all be given an equal amount. Next, money will go to those injured and affected by the shooting.

“We promise that 100 percent of the funds donated for victims will be distributed to victims,” said Jeff Dion from the Center for Victims of Crime. “The amount that each victim receives is determined by how much is donated and how many validated victims apply.”

The application process may take several months to organize and distribute.

The National Center for Victims of Crime was also in charge of distributing donations from the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando and other mass shootings across the U.S.

