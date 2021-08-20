MIAMI (WSVN) - A panel will decide on Friday if residents can return to a Miami condo building after it was deemed unsafe.

The columns of the building, located at 5050 NW Seventh St., were said to be corroded.

Building officials received a notice of violations last month, including a failure to obtain a 40-year recertification.

“They began work without a permit on repairing the columns,” City of Miami Building Department spokesperson Maurice Pons said. “They reduced the size of the columns, and that created an unsafe condition. Until the shoring is put in place correctly and the repairs are done to those columns, the building cannot be reinhabited.”

On Aug. 10, residents were ordered out of their homes in the middle of the night.

