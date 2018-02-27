FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A panel is expected to decide how to distribute the more than $2.4 million raised for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The nation watched in anguish as cameras captured the aftermath of the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, and people wanted to do something to help.

“Contributions came in from everywhere – around the world, around the globe, celebrities, children with lemonade stands,” said Christina Fischer of the Broward Education Foundation, “and the outpouring of compassion, generosity and support has been one word: awe-inspiring.”

Over $2.4 million has already been collected on the official Stoneman Douglas GoFundMe page, and over $500,000 has been raised through other sites like the Compassion Fund, hosted by the National Center for Victims of Crime.

The center will be in charge of distributing the millions of dollars raised on GoFundMe following the shooting. The money is expected to go into a centralized fund, and a local committee will soon be formed to help properly distribute the funds.

“We promise that 100 percent of the funds donated for victims will be distributed to victims,” said Jeff Dion from the Center for Victims of Crime. “The amount that each victim receives is determined by how much is donated and how many validated victims apply.”

First, officials said the victims’ families will all be given an equal amount. Next, money will go to those injured and affected by the shooting. A local steering committee will be established to determine how much each victim will receive.

“We establish categories of benefits for families of those who were killed, for people who were injured and for those who were present or suffered psychological trauma,” Dion said.

An application will be available once the committee has been put in place.

“We promise to create a process that is fair, transparent,” Dion said.

Once the donation process is complete, it may take four to five months to distribute the funds.

The National Center for Victims of Crime was also in charge of distributing donations from the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando and other mass shootings across the U.S.

