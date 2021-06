HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was the first father’s day for some South Florida dads.

Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah shared pictures after some dads got the ultimate Father’s Day gift.

The new dads celebrated while holding their bundles of joy.

Congratulations!

