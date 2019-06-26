Palmetto Bay resident runs back into house to save family dog from flames

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – A resident in Palmetto Bay ran back inside their home up in flames to save the family dog.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home, located in the area of Southwest 78th Avenue and 170th Street just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said after they made entry into the house, one of the residents was found inside trying to save the dog from the flames.

The victim and the dog were both rescued and were treated on scene.

The dog was given oxygen and treated for smoke inhalation.

There were no injuries reported.

