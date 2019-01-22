Palmetto Bay rabies alert lifted

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has lifted the rabies alert for the Palmetto Bay area.

The alert had been in place since Nov. 21.

According to the DOH, the Palmetto Bay boundaries included Southwest 144th Street to the north, Southwest 184th Street to the south, Biscayne Bay to the east, U.S. 1 to the west.

There has not been another positive laboratory result for rabies within 60 days, which made it time to lift the advisory, the DOH said.

However, in Florida there is a risk of rabies transmission year-round, the DOH noted.

According to the DOH, the following are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones against rabies:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 311.

Support animal services in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as pet food or uncovered trash or litter

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.

For further information on rabies, go to www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html, or contact DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.

