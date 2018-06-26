Palm Springs mail carrier pepper sprayed, Postal Service offers $50k reward

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Postal Service is hoping the community can help identify two people who pepper sprayed a mail carrier in Palm Springs.

A sketch was released of one of the people officials said pepper sprayed and robbed the mail carrier in Palm Beach County on May 26, at around 3 p.m.

According to investigators, the man and an accomplice were caught on surveillance fleeing the scene in an older model silver Buick.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you have any information on this assault, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

