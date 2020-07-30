Palm Beach man who ran daycare out of home arrested on child porn charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palm Beach County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s announced the arrest of 62-year-old David Manas.

We arrested David Manas for 30 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Detectives received information that a Day Care is currently being run out of the Manas’ home. Anyone who may have used Manas’ for child care is urged to contact Detective Hoffman at 561-688-4057. pic.twitter.com/ZluaPtSQf3 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 30, 2020

According to WPTV, PBSO said they received information in late March that Manas was knowingly possessing and transmitting images of child porn online.

Deputies arrested Manas on 30 counts of possession of child porn.

Investigators said a daycare was run out of Manas’ home, and are asking anyone who may have used him for child care to contact Detective Hoffman at 561-688-4057.

