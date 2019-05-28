Palm Beach man sentenced to 8 years in prison for wife’s disappearance

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Palm Beach man is headed to prison for the disappearance of his wife.

Lewis Bennett, a Delray Beach resident, was sentenced to eight years in prison at a Miami federal court, Monday.

He pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge he was given after his wife, Isabella Hellmann, disappeared off the coast of the Bahamas.

The couple visited the Bahamas in 2017 on the way to bring Bennett’s boat to Key West.

After his sentence, he will be on supervised released for an additional three years.

