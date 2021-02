BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crew saved some ducklings in distress in Boca Raton.

Seventeen ducklings were found in a Boca Raton sewer drain.

The crew members lifted the sewer grate and reunited the ducklings with their mother.

