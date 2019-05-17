Palm Beach deputy shot in face by suspected MS-13 gang member

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach deputy is undergoing multiple surgeries after he was shot in the face during a drug sting.

Officials said the deputy was part of the Palm Beach County Narcotics Task Force working in Palm Beach Gardens, Thursday night.

“[Bullets] struck our deputy in the cheek area. The bullet is lodged in his orbital bone in his cheek,” said PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Things escalated as they were closing in on a drug dealer, suspected to be 32-year-old Michael Nieto, who they said was a member of the gang MS-13.

Posing as a buyer, they set up a sting in the parking lot near Randolph Way and PGA Boulevard, located a safe distance from any innocent bystander.

At around 8 p.m., the deputies moved in with blue lights flashing.

“Our people got out, yelled ‘Sheriff’s Office,'” said Bradshaw. “One of the deputies went towards the driver’s side, at which time the driver fired two or three shots.”

Surveillance video captured the tense moments surrounding the shootout. A panicked employee at a nearby business is seen running inside after hearing gunfire. Shortly after, deputies are seen running toward the line of fire.

“The other deputies that were there on the arrest team returned fire, and the suspect is deceased in the vehicle,” said Bradshaw.

Area residents said they were frightened by the firefight.

“It’s scary and not something to play around with, you know,” said Patrick Ekey. “You want to be as far way from anything like that as possible.”

Bradshaw said they were planning on interrogating Nieto but “he decided he wasn’t going to go that way and go the hard way.”

PBSO shared a picture of the gun they said was the one used by Nieto in the shooting.

“It looks to me like it’s a revolver,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw went on to say how fortunate the deputy is to survive the shooting.

“We’re very lucky that our deputy was only wounded in the face,” he said.

However, his injuries were so severe that he’ll need a second surgery later in the day. Officials said he is expected to recover.

Authorities said Nieto was a convicted felon, career criminal and known gang member.

“Very dangerous individual, as most of these MS-13 people are,” said Bradshaw.

Nieto’s long rap sheet includes arrests for drug possession, weapons charges, resisting arrest, burglary and grand theft.

Several deputies could be seen Friday afternoon outside of St. Mary’s Medical Center showing their support for the victim.

Thursday night was the deputy’s 29th birthday.

“He’s a lucky man, happy birthday to him,” said Bradshaw.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened an investigation into the shooting.

