Palm Beach County teacher arrested, accused of soliciting 2-year-old

(WSVN) - Authorities have made an alarming arrest of a teacher in Palm Beach County.

Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Alexander after he was accused of soliciting a two-year-old.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said he was traveling to meet with that toddler.

Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at a Palm Beach County school and detectives said he also babysits.

Alexander will appear in court on Friday morning.

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

