Palm Beach County residents to receive masks in the mail

(WSVN) - Palm Beach County residents will soon receive masks in the mail.

The initiative comes after the county commission agreed to send out four masks per household — two cloth and two pleated masks.

The county is under a state of emergency and has a mandatory facial covering order in place.

Each package delivered to the more than 650,000 homes in the county will also include a safety flyer.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.