Northbound I-95 closed ‘indefinitely’ in Palm Beach County after multi-vehicle crash, deputy-involved shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — A deputy-involved shooting and multi-vehicle crash have closed a section of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

According to authorities, both directions of I-95 at Lantana Road in Lake Worth had been closed due to an officer-involved shooting and a multi-vehicle crash. Three southbound lanes have since re-opened, but northbound lanes will be closed “indefinitely,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

I-95 Northbound from Lantana Rd. To 6th Ave will be closed for the rest of the day due to an officer-involved shooting. More information to follow. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 7, 2018

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said between six to eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Lake Worth Police, the incident began with a shooting near South Dixie Highway, where a woman was possibly shot. A police chase then ensued were the suspect may have been chased onto I-95.

Initial reports came in as a car heading southbound in the northbound lanes, but police have not confirmed if this was the case.

Afterwards, there was a reported deputy-involved shooting where a suspect reportedly came out and shot at the deputy.

Two body bags could be spotted at the scene. However, the deputy is reported to be OK.

This closure comes as a shooting in Boca Raton closed the southbound lanes of I-95 between Linton Boulevard to Yamato Road for several hours. Those lanes have since reopened.

