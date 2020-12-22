Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing Boca Raton woman

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen in Boca Raton.

Marcia Mena, 70, was last seen leaving her home near Lyons Road and Saddlecreek Drive, Monday night.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants, and she also suffers from dementia.

If you have any information, call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.