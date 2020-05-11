Palm Beach County businesses prepare for phase 1 of reopening

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Businesses in Palm Beach County have taken extra precautionary and sanitary measures to prepare for their phase 1 reopening on Monday.

Nail salons and hair salons are able to open their doors to customers, although Miami-Dade and Broward County are still not able to do so.

New procedures must be followed, including one guideline that hair salons must schedule appointments with 15 minutes in between each one. When a customer leaves the salon, the area they were at needs to be disinfected.

Employees are also required to wear masks.

Businesses have to remove all magazines and menus of services that customers could potentially touch.

Even with the new guidelines, many salon and restaurant owners are excited to be able to open their doors again.

7News cameras captured an employee cleaning table tops at The Office along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Just across the street, another employee at Farmhouse could be seen measuring the distance between two tables to make sure were are 6 feet away from each other.

All restaurants in Palm Beach County can reopen at 25% capacity.

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is among the restaurants reopening and will be extending its outdoor seating availability.

Staff at Voodoo Bayou prepared for the phase one reopening by spacing out tables and installing new plexiglass dividers.

The owner, Curtis Peery, also trained all the restaurant employees on how to properly sanitize the common areas.

“We’re really excited for customers to come back and enjoy the experience,” Peery said. “We’re following the governor’s orders to a T. On top of that, we’re taking numerous measures on top of the governor’s orders. Our top concern is the safety of employees and the safety of our customers.”

Sanitizing stations are located throughout the Voodoo Bayou restaurant.

At Justin & Greg’s Beauty Loft in West Palm Beach, the owners and staff members said they are ready for the reopening.

“It’s a blessing,” said owner Justin Lynch. “We have been closed for about five weeks now and it’s been tough.”

“I’m just really excited to see all my people that I work with ’cause they’re like my family,” said hairstylist Jordan Perry, “and being able to put food on the table isn’t half bad either.”

The owners at Justin & Greg’s Beauty Loft also said safety is their top concern.

They are prepared to follow the state’s orders and are taking extra steps they feel are necessary.

They have hired a company to sanitize the entire building every week moving forward, have set up sanitizing stations and will not allow customers to hang their own clothes.

“We’re ready and we’re clean and we have everything sanitized and we’re prepared for clients to come in here and have a great experience,” said Lynch.

The Palm Beach County outlet malls are also reopening.

All employees and guests are required to wear face masks.

