Palm Beach Central HS football game evacuated amid shots fired reports

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Heavy police presence surrounded a high school football game near West Palm Beach after authorities received several unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated the Palm Beach Central High School game in Wellington, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

Video posted to Twitter showed Palm Beach County Health Care District’s Trauma Hawk landing on the field.

A helicopter is landing at Palm Beach Central pic.twitter.com/7g5g3GKjqA — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) August 18, 2018

Deputies evacuated the field as they continue to investigate the situation.

PBSO officials tweeted out that they do not believe this is an active shooter incident.

PBSO Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 8400 block of Forest Hill Blvd, PB Central High School. Deputies have arrived on scene and are currently gathering more information. We do not believe this is an active shooter incident. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/rbG5EnP2IX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2018

It remains unclear whether anybody was hurt.

